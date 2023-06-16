WORLD
1 MIN READ
What Do Türkiye and Elon Musk Have in Common?
Nextech visits one of Turkiye’s most advanced aerospace laboratories where they are building and testing the country’s latest satellite, the Türksat 6A. This fully Turkish-made satellite is expected to launch into space in early 2024. Turkiye recently signed a deal with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to have its latest satellite launch aboard its Falcon 9 rocket in the United States. Investments in the space ecosystem come at a time when Turkiye is looking to expand its broadcasting capabilities with the latest and most modern hardware as it competes in the global space race.
NEXTTECH THUMBNAIL / TRT World
June 16, 2023
Explore
Israel’s Gaza displacement plan would create ‘massive concentration camps’, UNRWA warns
Chatbot Grok sparks debate over reliability after spreading vulgarity, hate, disinformation
Pakistan blames India after terrorists kill 9 civilians in Balochistan
PM Carney vows to defend Canada as Trump slaps 35 percent tariffs ahead of trade deal deadline
US Secretary of State, China’s top diplomat to hold 1st face-to-face meeting in Malaysia
US, South Korea, Japan hold joint air drill amid North Korea threat
US State Department to begin mass layoffs 'soon'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US expands benefit restrictions for immigrants under Trump policy shift
ICC deputy prosecutor says 'war crimes, crimes against humanity' ongoing in Sudan's Darfur
Pakistan army chief accuses India of pushing 'nefarious agenda' after border conflict
Trump announces 35% tariffs on Canada starting August 1
ICE agents clash with clinic staff during detention of Honduran migrant in California
Netanyahu sets conditions for permanent Gaza ceasefire
Iran says nuclear cooperation depends on IAEA ending 'double standards'
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us