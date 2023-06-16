Can China Succeed Where the US Failed for Decades?

After eluding the US for several decades, America's top geo-political rival is now trying to accomplish something it couldn't. Peace in the Middle East. On Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping rolled out the red carpet with full military honors, as he met with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas in Beijing. During their meeting, Xi said justice must be returned to Palestine as soon as possible. Xi put forward a three-part proposal for a two-state solution to the decades long conflict that included 'an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital'. Abbas, who last visited China back in 2017 said he would continue to enhance cooperation with Beijing. The meeting comes as Palestinians continue to voice cocern over a lack of progress from the Biden administration, who has yet to reopen its consulate in Jerusalem or arrange a visit by Abbas to the White House. But China, fresh off its success in brokering a deal between Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic ties, is looking to expand its influence across a region long dominated by US interests. Guests: Jane Kinninmont Policy and Impact Director at ELN Jacopo Scita Fellow at Bourse & Bazaar Foundation