June 16, 2023
Teen returns to diving after losing his legs in Türkiye's quakes
Earthquake survivor Abdurrahman Aydin has returned to his passion of diving after losing his legs in the February 6 quakes in Türkiye’s Hatay province. #scubadive #Turkiyequakes #Türkiye
"I realised that a disability is not an obstacle when I’m in the sea." Abdurrahman Aydin, 18, lost both his legs in Türkiye's February 6 quakes, but that did not stop him from chasing his passion for scuba driving. This is his story. / Others
