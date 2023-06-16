June 16, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Bodrum Jazz Festival in full swing
The seventh annual jazz festival in the Turkish city of Bodrum opened on Thursday to an enthusiastic crowd. Both Turkish and foreign musicians will be featured at the event, which organisers say has taken local music to the international stage. Priyanka Navani reports.
The seventh annual Bodrum Jazz Festival has opened to an enthusiastic crowd. Both Turkish and foreign musicians are featured at the event, which organisers say has taken local music to the international stage. / Others
Explore