June 16, 2023
WORLD
Hopes of finding survivors fading but rescue efforts continue
Search and rescue efforts continue off the Greek coast, but hopes are fading to recover anymore survivors from Wednesday's shipwreck. At least 78 migrants died, but hundreds more were said to be on the boat. Athens has come under criticism for not doing enough to save the overcrowded vessel. Filio Kontrafouri has more from Kalamata.
