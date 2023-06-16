US President Joe Biden has issued an impassioned plea for greater control, saying mass shootings occur "every damn day in America."

Biden pointed to gun violence that occurs beyond the headlines. In "areas that are poor, mostly minority, there's a mass shooting that never reaches the crescendo that it reaches other places every single day," he said while addressing the National Safer Communities Summit in the state of Connecticut.

Much of the president's remarks appear to be borne out by data from the Gun Violence Archive, an independent monitor that tracks gun-related violence in the US.

It tracked 296 mass shootings so far, with nearly half the year outstanding.

Biden told the gathering of gun control advocates that an uphill battle lies ahead, but vowed to impose an assault rifle ban, and end legal protections preventing gun makers from being held liable for crimes committed using their wares.

"We will beat the gun industry. We will beat the big money that sits behind them, and the politicians that refuse to stand up and act. It won't be easy," he said.

"I have no illusions how fiercely they'll fight back, but I also have no illusions about the people in this room. Look at what you've already done."

Biden was addressing the summit on the one-year anniversary of his landmark gun control legislation, which incentivised states to adopt what are known as "red flag" laws, which make it easier to take guns out of the hands of individuals deemed to be a risk to themselves or others, and strengthened background checks nationwide.

He said the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act already represents "the most meaningful gun safety law in 30 years," pointing to it as a sign that more can be done.

"We did overcome an unrelenting opposition from the gun lobby to gun manufacturers and so many politicians who hide behind the belief that they'll never have to pay a price for their inaction when they oppose common sense gun legislation, and we beat them," he said.

Number 1 killer of children

Millions of new dollars have flowed into mental health services for children and schools.

On Friday, the Departments of Health and Human Services and Education sent a joint letter to governors highlighting resources available to them to help support mental health — in particular, if a student has been impacted by gun violence.

Firearms are the No. 1 killer of children in the US, and so far this year, 85 children younger than 11 have died by guns, and 491 between the ages of 12 and 17 have died.

As of 2020, the firearm mortality rate for those under age 19 is 5.6 per 100,000. The next comparable is Canada, with 0.08 deaths per 100,000.

In the coming days, Biden will accelerate his campaign travel, making stops in New York, California, Illinois and Maryland before the end of the month.