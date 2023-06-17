TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye's intelligence 'neutralises' wanted terrorist in Syria
Osman Nuri Ocakli was a high-ranking member of The Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP), an armed far-left organisation and member of the pro-PKK Peoples' United Revolutionary Movement (HBDH).
Türkiye's intelligence 'neutralises' wanted terrorist in Syria
Yilmaz Behraresh used the codename Osman Nuri Ocakli while he was a member of the MLKP terror group. / Photo: AA
June 17, 2023

The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has neutralised Yilmaz Behraresh, also known as Osman Nuri Ocakli, in Syria's Ayn Al Arab region, security sources said on Saturday.

Turkish intelligence has traced the footprint of Ocakli for a long time and pinpointed his location through the agents in the field who were not aware of each other.

Ocakli was one of the the Marxist-Leninist Communist Party (MLKP) Syria operatives and was wanted in the Red Category.

Ocakli was behind many attacks in Türkiye, including the 2022 attack on a vehicle carrying the prison guards in the northwestern Bursa province, and was in the red category on Türkiye's wanted terrorists' list, the sources said.

Major blow to MLKP

Ocakli's death is seen as a blow to the terror group, making it difficult for them to carry out attacks.

In January 2023, Turkish intelligence neutralised MLKP's top executive in Syria, Ahmet Shoresh, who was also known by the code name Zeki Gurbuz.

He operated as the so-called leader of FESK, the armed wing of the MLKP, since 2000.

Having close organizational relations with the PKK, Ocakli moved to the Qandil region of Iraq in November 2014 and started carrying out terrorist activities in the Rasulayn region of Syria in 2015.

As of April 2018, the terrorist responsible for illegal crossings between Türkiye and Syria on behalf of MLKP, became the "right-hand man” of Bayram Namaz, code-named Baran, the former MLKP’s so-called Syria leader. He became “the 3rd man of the organization in Syria.”

After Bayram Namaz was neutralized in 2019, Ocakli started his activities as an assistant to Zeki Gurbuz, codenamed Ahmet Sores, who was appointed as the so-called Syria Officer of MLKP, and continued his activities in Ayn al-Arab last year.

The MLKP was founded in 1994 and was added to Türkiye's active terror list in 2007.

The terror group is responsible for many attacks in Türkiye and northern Syria, including the 2004 bombing of a public bus in Istanbul that killed three civilians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us