June 17, 2023
Saudi Arabia's FM to visit Iran after China-brokered deal
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister is set to hold talks with Iranian officials in Tehran later today. It's the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties after a seven-year rift between the two countries. The Saudi diplomat and his delegation are expected to attend the re-opening of the Saudi embassy at the Iranian capital. Rahul Radhakrishnan reports.
