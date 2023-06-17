June 17, 2023
Probe into Minneapolis PD finds use of violent, racist practices
The US Justice Department has released a damning report of systemic abuses and racism by the police in Minneapolis. It's the result of a federal investigation that began after the murder of George Floyd in police custody three years ago which ignited protests across the country. The US Attorney General is calling the findings 'disturbing' as Priyanka Navani explains.
