Turkish authorities arrest FETO 'Turkmenistan Director'
Two members of FETO terrorist organisation are apprehended by Turkish security forces, one of them listed as "wanted".
Fake identity cards alongside large amounts of cash and digital materials were also seized during the operation. / Photo: AA
June 17, 2023

Zekeriye Cerit, the so-called Turkmenistan director of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), and another fugitive terrorist have been arrested by Turkish authorities in Istanbul.

Upon a tip off that the terrorists would flee abroad, two separate operations were carried out by the Security General Directorate and Turkish anti-terror police, according to information received by Anadolu.

During the operation, Zekeriye Cerit, who is on the "Wanted for Terrorism" list, was arrested in Istanbul for laundering money belonging to the organization in FETO-owned associations and for being the director of a terrorist organization in Turkmenistan.

$3,300 and €180 (approximately $197) in cash, fake identity cards, and a large number of digital materials were also seized during the operation.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
