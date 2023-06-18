June 18, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protestants attend AI-led church service in Germany
ChatGPT has asked believers in a fully-packed church in Germany to rise from the pews and say their prayers. Personified by an avatar of a woman appearing above the altar, the chatbot then began preaching to the congregation, who had shown-up for an experimental church service that was almost entirely generated by artificial intelligence. Shadia Edwards-Dashti has more.
Protestants attend AI-led church service in Germany / Others
Explore