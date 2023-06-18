Antony Blinken visiting Beijing in hopes of improving relations

The US Secretary of State is in Beijing, for what's expected to be a high-stakes visit. Antony Blinken's primary goal in China is to re-establish channels of communication, especially between both countries' militaries. The US initially cancelled the trip in February, after it shot down what it says was a Chinese spy balloon flying over sensitive sites. Shoaib Hasan reports.