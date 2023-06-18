At least 96 people have died in two of India's most populous states over the last several days officials say, with swaths of the country reeling from a sweltering heatwave.

All the fatalities in Uttar Pradesh, totalling 54, were reported in Ballia district on Sunday, some 300 kilometres (200 miles) southeast of Lucknow, the state capital.

Authorities found out most of those who passed away were over 60 years old and had preexisting health conditions, which may have been exacerbated by the intense heat.

S. K. Yadav, a medical officer in Ballia, said in the past three days, some 300 patients were admitted to the district hospital for various ailments aggravated by heat.

The district experienced a maximum temperature of 43 degrees Celsius, surpassing the normal range by five degrees. The relative humidity was recorded at 25 percent, intensifying the effect of the heat.

Meanwhile, in eastern Bihar, scorching heat has engulfed most of the state, leading to 42 deaths in the past two days.

Among the fatalities, 35 occurred at two hospitals in the state capital of Patna where over 200 patients suffering from diarrhoea and vomiting were being treated.

Patna recorded a maximum temperature of 44.7 degrees Celsius on Saturday.

Influx of hospital patients

Due to the gravity of the situation, authorities cancelled leave applications of medical personnel in Ballia and provided additional hospital beds in the emergency ward to accommodate the influx of patients.

Officials said most of the admitted patients are aged 60 and above, exhibiting symptoms of high fever, vomiting, diarrhoea, breathing difficulties and heart-related issues.

R.S. Pathak, a resident of Ballia who lost his father on Saturday, said that he witnessed an increased flow of patients at the hospital’s emergency ward while attending to his father.

“This has never happened in Ballia. I have never seen people dying because of the heat in such large numbers,” he said. “People fear venturing out. The roads and markets are largely deserted.”

Atul Kumar Singh, a scientist from the India Meteorological Department, or IMD, said temperatures across the state were presently above normal. He added, “No relief is expected in the next 24 hours.”

The IMD issued an alert saying heatwave conditions would last until June 19 in parts of Uttar Pradesh.