June 18, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Protesters form human chain against tribal militants in Manipur
Ethnic tensions in India's eastern Manipur state have continued to simmer at the weekend, with women from the Meitei community taking to the streets to demand action against violence they say was carried out by the Kuki ethnic group. Both sides are demanding federal government intervention to resolve the dispute, but that has been slow to materialise. Priyanka Navani reports.
Protesters form human chain against tribal militants in Manipur / Others
Explore