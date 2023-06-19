WORLD
2 MIN READ
Qatar, UAE restore diplomatic ties, reopen embassies
The restoration of ties comes amid a broader regional push for reconciliation with Iran and Saudi Arabia.
President of United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan receives Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani Emir of Qatar, in Abu Dhabi last January 2023. (Abdulla Al Neyadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via Reuters) / Others
June 19, 2023

Qatar and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have announced that they are restoring diplomatic ties and reopening their embassies immediately, more than two years after Arab states ended a boycott of Doha that had shattered the Western-allied Gulf Arab bloc.

Qatar's foreign ministry said on Monday that the neighbouring Gulf states have agreed to resume work at their embassies starting June 19.

The ministry also said that the two states' foreign ministers, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, held a phone call as the two embassies reopened.

The restoration of ties comes amid a broader regional push for reconciliation with Iran and Saudi Arabia, with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud visiting Tehran on Saturday and Tehran opening its embassy in Riyadh in recent weeks.

Several Arab countries, including Saudi Arabia and Egypt, have moved to end a decade-long isolation of Syria, which had been boycotted over its crackdown on protests in 2011 - violence that led to a protracted civil war. Qatar, however, remains opposed to that move.

In mid-2017, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt severed all ties with Qatar over accusations it supported terrorism and was cosying up to Iran, accusations Doha denied.

Riyadh and Cairo were the first to reappoint ambassadors to Doha in 2021 after a Saudi-led deal to end the dispute, while Bahrain announced in April that it would restore diplomatic ties.

All nations restored trade and travel links with Qatar in early 2021, when the UAE had suggested resuming diplomatic ties would take time.

Relations between the UAE and Qatar warmed last year and leaders of both countries met face-to-face.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
