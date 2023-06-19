WORLD
Türkiye condemns Israel for new settlement plans in occupied West Bank
Israel's illegal settlement activities, plans to build 4,500 more settlement units, are "unacceptable," says Turkish Foreign Ministry.
Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 illegal settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank. / Photo: AA Archive
June 19, 2023

Türkiye has condemned Israeli authorities for speeding up illegal settlement activities and planning to build new settlements in the occupied West Bank.

"We condemn the Israeli authorities for increasing their illegal settlement activities and the plans to construct 4,500 units of new illegal settlements in at least 19 towns in the West Bank," the Foreign Ministry said on Monday in a statement.

Ankara dubbed Israel's illegal settlement activities as "unacceptable" and added that they "cause serious harm to the prospects of a lasting peace and violate international law."

Türkiye "will continue to support efforts for a two-state solution on the basis of the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital, ensuring the establishment of an independent and sovereign Palestine with territorial integrity," the statement added.

Türkiye's statement came after the Israeli government on Sunday announced new tenders to build some 4,500 settlement units in existing settlements across the West Bank.

RelatedIsraeli troops, backed by helicopter, kill three Palestinians in West Bank raid

In February, The UN Security Council unanimously denounced Israeli plans to greatly expand its construction of settlements in the occupied West Bank, which are considered illegal under international law.

The lengthy statement, read aloud in the council chambers, "expresses deep concern and dismay with Israel's announcement on February 12, 2023, announcing further construction and expansion of settlements and the legitimisation of settlement outposts."

The statement further condemned all acts of violence against civilians, including those that have targeted Palestinians and Israelis, and called "on all parties to observe calm and restraint and to refrain from provocative actions, incitement and inflammatory rhetoric, with the aim, inter alia, of escalating the situation on the ground."

The UN considers the Israeli settlement activity illegal and says it undermines the internationally agreed two-state solution.

Estimates indicate that about 700,000 settlers are living in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the occupied West Bank.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal.

RelatedIsrael's controversial 'emergency regulations' bill, explained
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
