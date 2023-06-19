June 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
How close have US and China come into direct military confrontation?
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has met with China’s President Xi Jinping as the two countries try to salvage a diplomatic relationship and ensure that the two do not spiral towards conflict. East Asian Geopolitical analyst, Nancy Snow, talks to TRT World about US-China relations and how close the two nations have come to military confrontation recently.
