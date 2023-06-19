Donors have pledged nearly $1.5 billion in aid for the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and the neighbouring countries hosting refugees fleeing the fighting, the United Nations announced.

"Today, donors have announced close to $1.5 billion for the humanitarian response to Sudan and the region," UN humanitarian chief Martin Griffiths announced on Monday, at the end of a pledging conference.

A record 25 million people, more than half of Sudan's population, are in need of aid according to the UN, which has two appeals for tackling the crisis: The humanitarian response within Sudan, and the refugee response outside its borders.

"The scale and speed of Sudan's descent into death and destruction is unprecedented," UN chief Antonio Guterres warned during the conference.

"Without strong international support, Sudan could quickly become a locus of lawlessness, radiating insecurity across the region," he added. The appeals need $3 billion this year.

The pledging event was co-organised by the UN's humanitarian and refugee agencies, alongside Egypt, Germany, Qatar and Saudi Arabia, plus the African Union and the European Union, in an attempt to breathe some life into the Sudan appeals.

Money poured into the UN's Ukraine appeals within weeks following Russia's offensive in February last year, but the international response has not been so quick for the crisis in Sudan, now more than two months in.

Crucial to prevent crisis from deteriorating

More than two months into the fighting, the UN is worried that the crisis could spill over and destabilise neighbouring African states.

Since April 15, the Sudanese army has been battling the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) after the two fell out in a power struggle.

The death toll has topped 2,000, the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project said.

Hundreds of kilometres west of Khartoum, up to 1,100 have been killed in the West Darfur state capital El Geneina alone, according to the US State Department, blaming "primarily" the RSF.

"The situation in Darfur and Khartoum is catastrophic. Fighting is raging with people attacked in their homes and on the street," Guterres said.

"In little more than two months, two million people have been forced from their homes, seeking refuge in safer parts of Sudan or across borders. Close to half a million people have already crossed borders into neighbouring countries.

"Before this conflict erupted, Sudan was already grappling with a humanitarian crisis. This has now escalated into a catastrophe affecting more than half the country’s people," he said.

"It is crucial to preventing the situation from deteriorating even further."

Guterres said the only way to end the crisis was through a return to peace and the restoration of civilian rule via the transition to democracy.