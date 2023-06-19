June 19, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US top diplomat wraps up two-day visit to Beijing
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing where he met with top diplomats including China’s President Xi Jinping. Both nations agreed to stabilize their intense rivalry, but remained entrenched on key issues from Taiwan to trade. China also refused to reopen military communication channels. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports from Washington DC.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has wrapped up a two-day visit to Beijing where he met with top diplomats including China’s President Xi Jinping. Both nations agreed to stabilize their intense rivalry, but remained entrenched on key issues from Taiwan to trade. China also refused to reopen military communication channels. Yasmine El-Sabawi reports from Washington DC. / Others
Explore