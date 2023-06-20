Israeli troops have shot and killed a Palestinian man, whom the army accused of throwing petrol bombs near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem, Palestinian officials said.

Zakaria Mohammed al-Zaoul, 20, was "martyred by live occupation (Israeli) bullets to the head, in the town of Husan", the Palestinian health ministry said on Tuesday.

The Israeli military said troops were "on routine activity" in the city, south of Jerusalem, when "a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails" at them on Monday night.

"The soldiers responded with live fire. A hit was identified," the statement added.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the military used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades during the clashes with young Palestinians.

Zaoul's death was the latest in a surge of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Israel and Palestine have been gripped by months of violence, focused mainly in the occupied West Bank, where some 120 Palestinians have been killed this year.

Israel has been staging near-nightly raids in the occupied territories. It says most of the dead were, what they call "militants," but stone-throwing youths protesting the incursions and others not involved in confrontations have also been killed.

In response, Palestinian attacks against Israelis have killed at least 21 people this year.

Earlier on Monday, five people were killed and almost a hundred injured by Israeli military following a raid in the West Bank city of Jenin.

Israel has occupied the West Bank since 1967 and its armed forces routinely carry out patrols and raids in Palestinian towns and cities.