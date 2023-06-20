June 20, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
UN 'deeply concerned' over Israeli settlement expansion plan
The United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has criticised Israel's settlement expansion plans in the occupied West Bank, calling them 'a flagrant violation of international law' and a major obstacle to the realisation of a two-state solution. | Palestine analyst Tahani Mustafa weighs in on Israel’s illegal expansion plan.
UN 'deeply concerned' over Israeli settlement expansion plan / Others
Explore