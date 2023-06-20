June 20, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Donors pledge nearly $1.5B in aid for humanitarian crisis in Sudan
International donors have pledged close to 1.5billion dollars in humanitarian aid for Sudan. But the United Nations says it's not enough, and has requested twice that amount to help support the millions of people displaced by the conflict. Sudan affairs analyst William Abur has more on the country’s humanitarian needs.
Donors pledge nearly $1.5B in aid for humanitarian crisis in Sudan / Others
Explore