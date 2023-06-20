UN:$1.5 billion humanitarian aid pledged to Sudan and the region

International donors have pledged nearly 1.5 billion dollars in humanitarian aid for Sudan. The United Nations says it's not enough, and has requested twice the amount to help support the millions of people displaced by Sudan's ongoing conflict. The UN Secretary General had already warned about a growing ethnic dimension to the fighting in the western state of Darfur, while the African Union is worried about the complete collapse of the country. Sena Saylan reports.