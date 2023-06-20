June 20, 2023
Himalayan glacier loss speeding up with dire outcome for millions
New research shows glaciers in the Hindu Kush Mountain range in the Himalayas could lose 75% of its ice by the end of the century. The report shows melting is happening at an unprecedented rate, with Himalayan glaciers disappearing 65% faster since 2010 than in the previous decade. Science and climate change reserarcher Aaron Thierry explains.
