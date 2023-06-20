WORLD
3 MIN READ
Rwandan Tutsi genocide fugitive abandons bail, seeks asylum in South Africa
Fulgence Kayishema, former Rwandan police officer accused of killing 2,000 people in the 1994 genocide, "fears for his life, if and when extradited," says his lawyer.
Rwandan Tutsi genocide fugitive abandons bail, seeks asylum in South Africa
Kayishema, is "one of the world's most wanted genocide fugitives." / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 20, 2023

Fulgence Kayishema, one of the four remaining fugitives sought over the 1994 genocide against the Tutsis, will apply for asylum in South Africa, where he has been living for two decades, his lawyer has said.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said in a statement on Tuesday that the accused "has abandoned his bail application and will instead launch an asylum application today".

It did not indicate on what grounds Kayishema was applying for asylum.

"My instructions are to apply for asylum in the Republic of South Africa," lawyer Juan Smuts told AFP news agency after Kayishema appeared in court in Cape Town.

Smuts said his client "fears for his life, if and when extradited". There have not been any formal extradition requests yet.

The 62-year-old was arrested last month in the town of Paarl in South Africa's Cape Winelands region.

RelatedRwandan genocide suspect faces dozens of charges in South Africa

'Most wanted'

A former police officer in Rwanda, Kayishema is sought by the United Nations for genocide and crimes against humanity related to the 100 days of horror that unfolded in the East African nation in 1994.

He was charged by the tribunal in 2001 with being a central figure in the slaughter of more than 2,000 people seeking refuge at a church in the early days of the genocide.

He is described by the International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (MICT), the successor to the UN court that prosecuted scores of major suspects, as "one of the world's most wanted genocide fugitives."

The 62-year-old, who used many aliases and false documents during 22 years on the run, faces 54 immigration-related charges in South Africa.

Kayishema remains in custody, and the case was postponed to August 18 for further investigation.

The state will oppose any bail application on domestic charges should the accused consider applying in future.

RelatedRwanda marks genocide anniversary, vows 'never again'
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us