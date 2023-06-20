Organization of Turkic States to Create Its Own Investment Fund

Back in March leaders from the Organisation of Turkic States signed an agreement to set up an investment fund to further integrate the Turkic speaking world. Although starting with a modest AMOUNT OF $500 million, the OTS says the fund will create more strategic autonomy for member states. Once established, the fund will focus on supporting small and medium sized businesses to help spur job growth, and innovation. The fund will also focus on supporting critical industries, including agriculture, transport, technology, tourism and energy. The OTS, which comprises Turkyie and several former Soviet states across the Caucasus and Central Asia, is home to vast reserves of both natural gas, oil and other crucial minerals. And just this past Friday, Turkish Foreign minister Hakan Fidan met with the Secretary General of the OTS in Ankara. The two discussed enhancing trade and investment across the Turkic world, and preparing for the next OTS summit, which will take place in Kazakhstan later this year. Guests: Bruce Pannier Central Asia Analyst Samuel Doveri Vesterbye Managing Director at European Neighbourhood Council