At least four Israeli settlers have been killed and four others injured in a shooting attack in the occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to the Israeli military.

In a statement, the army said two gunmen opened fire at a gas station adjacent to the settlement of Eli between the cities of Ramallah and Nablus on Tuesday.

One of the attackers was shot dead by an Israeli settler, while the other fled the scene. The Israeli army launched a manhunt for the other attacker.

The identity of the assailants was not immediately known.

The shooting comes a day after Israeli forces launched a raid in the occupied West Bank's city of Jenin, in which six Palestinians were killed.

A spokesman for Hamas, Hazem Qassem, described Tuesday's shooting at a petrol station as a "response to the crimes of the (Israeli) occupation" in Jenin and elsewhere.

166 Palestinians killed in 2023

The sixth Jenin fatality, Amjad Aref Jaas, died on Tuesday "from critical wounds to the abdomen sustained from live occupation (Israeli) fire", a Palestinian health ministry statement said.

More than 90 Palestinians were wounded in the hours-long raid, according to health officials, while the Israeli military said eight security personnel were wounded.

After the firefight between Israeli forces and Palestinians ended on Monday, the Palestinian health ministry announced that Israeli troops killed a 20-year-old near the occupied West Bank city of Bethlehem.

Zakaria Mohammed al-Zaoul was "martyred by live occupation (Israeli) bullets to the head, in the town of Husan", the ministry said.

The Israeli military said troops were "on routine activity" in the town when "a suspect hurled Molotov cocktails" at them.

"The soldiers responded with live fire. A hit was identified," it added.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the military used live fire, tear gas and stun grenades during the clashes with young Palestinians.

The deaths are the latest in a surge of violence linked to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, which before Tuesday's shooting, had killed at least 166 Palestinians, 21 Israelis, a Ukrainian and an Italian this year.

The tally compiled from official sources includes combatants as well as civilians and, on the Israeli side, three members of the Palestinian minority.