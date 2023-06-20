June 20, 2023
TRT World's 'NEXT' Forum empowers young professionals
TRT World's Forum brings global academics, journalists and politicians in Istanbul, to grapple with challenges, advancing peace and security around the world. But a new spin off edition of special youth designated events called NEXT Forum has just opened with the aim of gathering young professionals from media, NGOs and entrepreneurs. Claire Herriot reports.
