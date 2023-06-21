WORLD
4 MIN READ
Thousands march in Colombia's streets against Petro's reform plans
Called by right-wing opposition, protesters voice frustration with President Gustavo Petro's government and its attempts to make sweeping changes to South American nation's health and pension systems, and its labour laws.
Thousands march in Colombia's streets against Petro's reform plans
Police estimate the national turnout at 92,000, including 30,000 in the capital Bogota.  / Photo: AFP
June 21, 2023

Thousands of Colombians have protested in the capital Bogota and other cities against reforms by the country's first-ever leftist President Gustavo Petro, which many say go too far.

Called by the right-wing opposition under the banner "march of the majority," protesters gathered on Tuesday in cities including Bogota, Medellin, Cali and Barranquilla.

Many waved Colombia's yellow, blue and red flag, and held up posters with such messages as: "No to ending up like Cuba or Venezuela."

The mobilisation seemed particularly large in Colombia's second-largest city, Medellin, according to images broadcast by national media.

Police estimated the national turnout at 92,000, including 30,000 in the capital, where protesters marched to Bolivar Square near the presidency and parliament, shouting slogans denouncing Petro and his plans.

Among them, Diego Molano, defence minister under the former government, accused the Petro administration of "weakening institutions" while pointing to what he said was an increase in violence "while the guerrillas get stronger" under the peace process.

"They [the government] are going to destroy pensions and healthcare," Senator Maria Fernanda Cabal charged at the demonstration in Cali in western Colombia.

Since taking over last August, Petro has submitted several reform projects to parliament to reduce private participation in the healthcare system, redistribute unproductive land, and reform labour and pension regulations.

But he has since lost his majority backing in the legislature, tying his hands in reform efforts.

The 63-year-old leader has also opened negotiations with armed groups in the quest for a "total peace" after decades of violence and has vowed to lead the country to a greener future.

RelatedColombia wiretapping scandal widens with top prosecutor in crosshairs

All-or-nothing approach

On the campaign trail, Petro had vowed to address deep social inequality.

But in a country marked by a deep-rooted fear of the political left — associated with guerrilla groups that sowed decades of misery — the pushback was fierce with rivals seeking to paint him as a radical, Hugo Chavez-style populist.

Petro, an ex-guerilla himself, "has improvised a lot and instead of wanting to improve what works, he wants to do away with everything that already existed," Gloria Huertas, 59, told the AFP news agency in Bogota.

Earlier this month, the government organised a march in favour of Petro's reforms that was also attended by thousands of people. But the president's approval rating has fallen recently, as some Colombians appear to be less concerned with social and economic reforms, and more worried with issues like security.

The president has also been caught up in a scandal involving an ex-aide's alleged illegal wiretapping of a nanny suspected of stealing a briefcase full of money.

Sergio Guzman, a political analyst in Bogota, said the government has failed to build bridges with opposition parties by refusing to adjust its reforms.

"The government is insisting on an all-or-nothing approach to its agenda," Guzman said.

"And that has alienated members of the coalition, that came from traditional parties."

RelatedTop Colombia president's allies step down amid wiretapping scandal
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us