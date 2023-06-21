WORLD
4 MIN READ
The Gambia tightens rules for Indian meds after cough syrup deaths - letter
Seventy children died in The Gambia last year after ingesting cough syrup made in India. Now the Gambia is taking steps to "address issues related to substandard and falsified (counterfeit) medicines entering the country".
The Gambia tightens rules for Indian meds after cough syrup deaths - letter
Grieving parents hold up signs during a news conference, calling for justice for the deaths of children linked to contaminated cough syrups, in Serekunda, Gambia, November 4, 2022. / Photo: Reuters Archive
June 21, 2023

The Gambia will make it mandatory for all pharmaceutical products from India to be inspected and tested prior to shipment from July 1, according to the Gambia government documents reviewed by Reuters, the first known restrictions on national exports following the deaths of dozens of children linked to Indian-made cough syrups.

The new rule highlights how governments are reassessing their reliance on India's $42 billion pharmaceutical industry since the contamination came to light last year. India's industry supplies nearly half of the pharmaceuticals used in Africa. In April, India’s government said its officials had held meetings in Africa to ensure its drug exports did not suffer after at least 70 children died in the Gambia after ingesting the cough syrup last year.

The Gambia's latest move is to "address issues related to substandard and falsified (counterfeit) medicines entering the country", the executive director of its Medicines Control Agency (MCA), Markieu Janneh Kaira, wrote in a letter to India's drug controller general, Rajeev Singh Raghuvanshi, dated June 15.

The letter said that the MCA had appointed Quntrol Laboratories, an independent inspection and testing company for pharmaceuticals based in Mumbai, to issue a Clean Report of Inspection and Analysis (CRIA) for all shipments from India.

"Quntrol shall conduct document verification, physical inspection of the consignment and sampling, for laboratory testing for each shipment," the letter said.

"If conformity is established at all levels, Quntrol shall issue the mandatory CRIA document. If conformity is not established with regards to the quality of the product, the shipment will be quarantined or seized by the MCA and the necessary regulatory actions shall be taken."

Janneh Kaira told Reuters the rule "applies to India for now only". Since June 1, India has made tests mandatory for all cough syrups before they are exported.

RelatedGambia shocked as India absolves pharma firm 'linked' to children deaths

Raghuvanshi did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. In a letter to Indian state regulators, he asked them to take note of the new the Gambia guidelines.

"This is for your information and immediate action," Raghuvanshi said in the letter posted to the website of the country's Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation on Wednesday.

With 2.5 million people, the Gambia is one of Africa’s smallest and poorest countries. The World Bank is funding a testing laboratory in the Gambia but it is not yet finished.

The letter said Quntrol would send samples for testing to "one of the analytical laboratories approved by MCA". It did not say if the laboratory would be based in India or elsewhere.

At least 70 children, most of them under the age of 5, died in the Gambia last year due to acute kidney injury that doctors have linked to adulterated cough syrups from India.

The World Health Organization said last year that the India-made cough syrups contained lethal toxins ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol – commonly used in car brake fluid and other products not fit for human consumption.

These ingredients can be used by unscrupulous actors as a substitute for propylene glycol, which is a key base of syrupy medicines – because they can cost less than half the price – manufacturing experts say.

RelatedGambia launches inquiry into children deaths linked to India syrups
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us