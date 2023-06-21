WORLD
2 MIN READ
Twin blasts rock Somalia’s Bardhere, casualties feared
No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Al Shabab terror group claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.
Twin blasts rock Somalia’s Bardhere, casualties feared
FILE - People inspect damage at Pearl Beach Hotel attacked by Al Shabab terrorist group, in Mogadishu, Somalia on June 10, 2023. / Photo: AA Archive
June 21, 2023

Multiple casualties are feared after two huge bomb blasts rocked Somalia’s southwestern town of Bardhere in the Gedo region on Wednesday.

The explosions targeted a base housing the Somali national army and Ethiopia’s forces serving under the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS), according to State Minister for Environment and Climate Change Adan Aw Hirsi.

RelatedMogadishu hotel standoff ends as Somalia 'neutralises' Al Shabab attackers

“Our soldiers thwarted the first VBIED (Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Device) but unfortunately the second one hit,” he said in a short statement on Twitter.

“Al Shabaab and (those) who financed them to undertake these specific attacks will not be able to intimidate us,” he added.

Residents in Bardhere told Anadolu Agency over the phone that heavy gunfire took place after the explosions.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Al Shabab terror group claimed responsibility for recent attacks in the Horn of Africa nation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us