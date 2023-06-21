June 21, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Four Israeli settlers killed in attack in occupied West Bank
Israel has been carrying out increasingly frequent raids in the occupied West Bank over the past 15 months. It's pushing the low-simmering conflict with Palestinians to the edge, and in the latest incident, Israeli forces stormed several areas on Tuesday night, after four settlers were shot dead in an attack near an illegal settlement. Sena Saylan reports.
