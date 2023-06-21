WORLD
1 MIN READ
Why was a Bulgarian mob boss gunned down in South Africa?
Bulgarian mobster Krasimir Kamenov, nicknamed Karo was found shot dead in his Cape Town home last month along with his wife and two other people. He had lived in South Africa for years, after fleeing his native Bulgaria to escape various charges, including allegations of murdering a police officer. Kamenov ran a number of businesses from parking lots to fruit markets, often tied to illegal syndicates. No further details are available of Kamenov's life in South Africa, but his ties to high-ranking Bulgarian officials are no secret. Across The Balkans, hosted by Nafisa Latic, is TRT World’s programme that focuses specifically on the issues and fault lines shaping Southeast Europe today. Watch other episodes of ‘Across the Balkans’ 👉 http://trt.world/fvfp
BULGARIA / TRT World
June 21, 2023
