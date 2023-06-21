June 21, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Crew on submersible has less than a day's worth of oxygen left
'Banging noises' have been detected by rescue vessels searching for the submersible that vanished near the wreck of the Titanic. The five people on board may have less than a day's worth of oxygen remaining. Patrick Stacey from the Loughborough University weighs in on how the crew members can avoid panic as search efforts continue.
