June 21, 2023
Ukraine’s allies pledge billions to help rebuild war-torn Ukraine
Ukraine’s allies are promising tens of billions of dollars to help rebuild the war-torn nation and its economy. The pledges were made by delegates from more than 60 countries who gathered in London, sending a clear message to Russia that Kyiv's western supporters are in it for the long haul. Our Europe Correspondent Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
