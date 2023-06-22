CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
US calls World Bank to offer debt resilient for disaster hit nations
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that such regulations could help to protect countries from the financial fallout of natural disasters.
US calls World Bank to offer debt resilient for disaster hit nations
World leaders, heads of international organizations and activists are gathering in Paris for a two-day summit aimed at seeking better responses to tackle poverty and climate change issues by reshaping the global financial system. / Photo: AP
June 22, 2023

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has said the World Bank should add disaster clauses to debt agreements with poorer countries, speaking ahead of a summit in Paris that will discuss how to boost crisis financing for low-income countries.

Such clauses could be part of a broader reform of the World Bank to free up more funds, Yellen told journalists in the French capital on Thursday.

"We would also like to see the World Bank offer borrowers the option to add climate resilient debt clauses to their loan agreements.

These clauses would help ease pressures on countries if a natural disaster strikes," she said.

She said the priorities of the summit were evolving multilateral development banks, debt sustainability and mobilising private capital.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us