June 22, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Israel launches a rare drone strike in the occupied West Bank for first time in 17 years
Israel carried out it's first drone strike in around 17 years on the occupied West Bank as tensions remain critically high between Palestinians and Israeli settlers. The strike killed three Palestinians travelling in a car in Jenin. Khaled Elgindy, senior fellow at the Middle East Institute, unpacks the risk of the violence spiraling out of control.
