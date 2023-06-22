CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Multiple deaths, injuries as tornado rips through heat-stricken Texas
Texas and part of the southern United States have been facing storms and a severe heat wave in recent days, with temperatures topping 40 degrees Celsius.
Multiple deaths, injuries as tornado rips through heat-stricken Texas
Several cities, including Lubbock and Houston, have made air-conditioned shelters available. / Others
June 22, 2023

A powerful tornado left at least four people dead and ten injured in the southern US state of Texas, where officials and residents were already grappling with a heat wave.

"The town of Matador has experienced an unprecedented tornado bringing damaging winds," the fire service in the neighbouring city of Lubbock said in a statement posted to Twitter Thursday.

"There are four confirmed fatalities & ten total injuries," it said.

The statement said that given the high temperatures, the city had opened a cooling center for residents.

Matador, with a population of about 600, is the main city in Motley County in north Texas.

The US National Weather Service, confirming the toll, described "significant damage" on the west side of Matador with several buildings heavily damaged or destroyed.

It reported at least four tornadoes on Wednesday in Texas. Rain and strong winds also hit some cities in the state.

RelatedDeadly tornado hits southern Texas

Power outages

A week ago a similar storm hit Perryton, also in North Texas, killing three people and injuring about 100.

Texas and part of the southern United States have been facing storms and a severe heat wave recently, with temperatures topping 104 degrees Fahrenheit (40 Celsius).

Several cities, including Lubbock and Houston, have made air-conditioned shelters available.

This has also put a strain on the Texas power grid, which operates independently from the rest of the country and has seen high demand, especially in the afternoon hours, due to the heat.

On Thursday, more than 220,000 people were without power, according to Poweroutage.us, which tracks power outages across the country.

RelatedDeadly tornadoes destroy neighbourhoods in southern US
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us