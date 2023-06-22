Sierra Leone elections 2023: Key facts you should know

Sierra Leoneans will exercise their democratic right as they head to the polls on June 24 to vote for a new president. With 13 presidential candidates in the race, the leading aspirants for the upcoming election, much like in 2018, are incumbent President Julius Maada Bio and opposition leader Samura Kamara. #SierraLeone #SierraLeoneElections #Elections