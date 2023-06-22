June 22, 2023
Ukraine strikes key bridge to Crimea used by Russian military
Moscow has accused Kyiv of striking the Chongar bridge, an integral piece of infrastructure Russia uses to supply its troops in southern Ukraine. Separately, president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the Ukrainian people there are intelligence reports Russia is preparing an attack on the Zaporizhia nuclear power plant. Rahul Radhakrishnan has more.
