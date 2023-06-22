June 22, 2023
Can India’s PM Modi be the kind of ally Joe Biden wants?
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in the US on a four day trip to Washington where he'll attend a state dinner and speak to a joint session of Congress. Modi is expected to sign defence and technology deals but he's under pressure from some members of Congress over human rights concerns in India. William Lawrence from American University in Washington weighs in.
