WORLD
3 MIN READ
Obama slams western hypocrisy over refugees, Titan incidents
The fact that more attention is being paid to submersible carrying five people than refugee boat sinking off Greece with up to 700 people on board is "rotten," says ex-US president Barack Obama.
Obama slams western hypocrisy over refugees, Titan incidents
Obama came to participate in the Stavros Niarchos Foundation’s Nostos 2023 conference. / Photo: AA
June 23, 2023

Former US president Barack Obama has slammed the hypocrisy of Western media concerning refugees and particularly in reference to the recent sinking of a refugee boat off southwestern Greece in which at least 82 people died and hundreds more are feared to have drowned.

The fact that more attention is being paid to a submersible carrying five people that vanished off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada while on a tour of the Titanic's wreckage than the refugee boat sinking off Greece with up to 700 people on board is "rotten," he said on Thursday during an appearance in the Greek capital Athens.

"That's an untenable situation. And, you know, the notion that we can't do something about that is simply not true. We know we can do things for these people," Obama said in reference to the refugee flow to developed countries.

RelatedWestern media under fire for slanted coverage of refugee tragedy, Titan sub

Disparity in media coverage and rescue efforts

Journalists, activists and others have expressed outrage at how the boat incident off Greece was completely overshadowed by the Titan rescue operation as soon as news of its disappearance surfaced.

The trawler carried as many as 750 men, women and children from Syria, Egypt, Palestine and Pakistan.

No survivors or bodies have been found since the day of the accident.

Meanwhile, BBC, CNN, New York Times and many other news websites were live blogging the Titan rescue operation.

Many social media users said the refugee shipwreck in Mediterranean Sea and rescue operation, though delayed, by Greece, did not fetch any minute-by-minute updating by the powerful media outlets.

Others shed light on the rush to rescue Titan passengers while hundreds of refugees reportedly waited for hours in the Mediterranean Sea in hope for swift emergency response before their boat sank.

RelatedGreece defends actions as 500 refugees feared dead in shipwreck
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us