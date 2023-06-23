Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US has received strong backlash from an array of US politicians and Muslim leaders.

US representatives Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Ilhan Omar, and Jamaal Bowman released a joint statement, hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was due to speak at a joint address to Congress on Thursday.

The announcement came amid allegations of violence and repression of media and religious minorities such as Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, and Dalits during his tenure.

“When it comes to standing up for human rights, actions speak louder than words. By bestowing Prime Minister Modi with the rare honor of a joint address, Congress undermines its ability to be a credible advocate for the rights of religious minorities and journalists around the world," according to the joint statement.

It also said that Modi allegedly has a "notorious and extensive record of human rights abuses" and suggested that he was "complicit" in the 2002 Gujarat riots that reportedly killed over 1,000 people and led to the revocation of his US visa.

"His government has openly targeted Muslims and other religious minorities, enabled Hindu nationalist violence, undermined democracy, targeted journalists and dissidents, and suppressed criticism using authoritarian tactics like Internet shutdowns and censorship," it said.

The representatives who boycotted the joint event said it was "shameful to honor these abuses by allowing Modi to address a joint session of Congress" and said they stand in "solidarity" with the communities they say have been "harmed by Modi and his policies”.

"We must never sacrifice human rights at the altar of political expediency and we urge all Members of Congress who profess to stand for freedom and democracy to join us in boycotting this embarrassing spectacle,” said the statement.

During his speech at the Congress, Modi countered criticism by proclaiming India as "the mother of democracy," despite allegations that his government has undermined democratic principles.

Politicians greeted Modi warmly, offering a loud standing ovation, while some gallery attendees chanted his name.

In his speech, Modi celebrated the strong bond between the United States and India as two great democracies, with the United States having the "oldest" and India the "largest" democracy.

Troubling human rights records

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib emphasised that she will boycott Modi's joint address to Congress, labelling it as "shameful" to allow Modi a platform in US, adding "his long history of human rights abuses, anti-democratic actions, targeting Muslims & religious minorities, and censoring journalists is unacceptable."

Prominent representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez also announced she will also be boycotting the event, insisting that she encourages her colleagues to stand for "pluralism, tolerance and freedom of the press"

Cortez described a joint address in the US as "among the most prestigious invitations and donors the United States Congress can extend. We should not do so for individuals with deeply troubling human rights records -particularly for individuals whom our own State Department has concluded are engaged in systemic human rights abuses of religious monitories and caste-oppressed communities".

Congresswoman Cori Bush who will also boycott the event said the Indian leader has “a shameful history of committing human rights abuses, undermining democracy, and targeting journalists”

Congressman Jamaal Bowman said Modi has "incited dangerous nationalism and violence in India, has promoted Islamophobia, and more”.

Seventy-five Democratic senators and members of the House of Representatives have also sent a letter to President Biden raising concerns about religious freedoms concerning Modi’s administration.

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil liberties and advocacy organization, said it has welcomed pledges by members of Congress to boycott Thursday’s Joint Meeting of Congress honouring India’s far-right, anti-Muslim Prime Minister Narendra Modi”.

It said the lawmakers have signalled “their intent to choose religious freedom over honouring Modi’s repression of Indian Christians and Muslims” and said the Hindutva movement is responsible for “anti-Muslim, anti-Christian, and anti-minority persecutions in India” and has “stoked hatred between Muslim and Hindu groups in the US".

CAIR also said last year that US groups had protested against speaking engagements with alleged Hindu extremist leader Sadhvi Ritambhara, describing her hate speeches as "the single most powerful instrument for whipping up anti-Muslim violence" across India and has led to "communal riots and thousands of deaths".

Modi's visit to the US is seen by some global observes as a bid to cement closer ties with the US, notably around commercial interests and to improve his image as a leader