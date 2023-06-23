June 23, 2023
US and India strike landmark defence deal
US President Joe Biden and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have announced a landmark defence agreement for the joint production of military jet engines. It's one of a number of initiatives unveiled during Modi's visit to Washington. It's hoped closer defence ties between the two nations will counteract the perceived threat from China in the Indo-Pacific. Our North America Correspondent Jon Brain reports.
