June 23, 2023
Will the Titanic submersible tragedy bring into question adventure tourism?
After a five-day search, the wreckage of a missing submersible has been discovered in the Atlantic. Officials have confirmed all five passengers on the Titan were killed when the vessel imploded, during its descent to the site of the Titanic shipwreck on Sunday. Frank Owen from SonarTech Atlas unpacks whether this was inevitable.
