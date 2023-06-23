June 23, 2023
WORLD
1 MIN READ
US adjourns Sudan talks because 'format not succeeding'
The United States has announced that they're postponing ceasefire negotiations in Sudan. Saudi Arabia and Washington have brokered previous and fragile ceasefires between the warring army and paramilitary group RSF, but fighting has continued for the 9th week since the conflict broke out in mid-April. Martin Plaut from the Institute of Commonwealth Studies also weighs in.
US adjourns Sudan talks because 'format not succeeding' / Others
Explore