WORLD
3 MIN READ
Turkish team wins global UAV competition in the US
Young Turkish tech experts beat 72 teams at Patuxent River Naval Air Station in St. Mary's County, Maryland, and proudly waved Türkiye's flag.
Turkish team wins global UAV competition in the US
Established in 2014, the team has achieved numerous international and national achievements. (Photo: Teknofest) / Others
June 23, 2023

UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) team from Istanbul Technical University, namely ITUNOM, has won the world championship title at the AUVSI SUAS competition, the most prestigious UAV competition held in the United States.

Established in 2014, the team has achieved numerous successes both internationally and nationally. Participating in the AUVSI SUAS competition held in the United States every year since its establishment, ITUNOM UAV Team emerged as the first among 72 teams.

In previous years, here's what they have achieved:

  • Second place in the recent Teknofest Freestyle Mission UAV Competition

  • Third place in the 2021 Teknofest Combat UAV Competition

  • Second place in the 2021 Teknofest UAV Competition

  • First place in the 2019 Teknofest Combat UAV Competition

  • Fourth place in the 2017 AUVSI SUAS Competition

Adding another success to their list of accomplishments, the team's popularity grows alongside their innovative vehicles.

Consisting of four sub-teams: software, mechanical, avionics (flight electronics), and promotion-sponsorship, the team comprises 25 members.

Simsek, which means lightning in Turkish

They are a multidisciplinary team with members from various faculties and departments. Following their rankings at Teknofest, Türkiye’s premier aerospace and technology festival, the team continues their work with the same dedication, drawing attention to their success in the United States.

Successfully completing the challenging video and report stages that many teams failed to accomplish, the team demonstrated great determination to fulfill their mission.

With their vehicle named "Simsek" (lightning in Turkish), they successfully completed tasks such as "object recognition and classification," "obstacle avoidance," and "dropping five payloads," securing the championship title.

The young team, aiming to break new ground in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles in Türkiye, will continue working on new projects with enthusiasm.

"We demonstrated what our country's youth is capable of by being the only team that autonomously completed all tasks successfully in the competition where 72 teams from 30 different countries participated," the team said in a social media post.

"We are experiencing the justified pride of reaching our goal after nights without sleep, dedicated efforts, and hard work, overcoming the thorny paths we walked on. We extend infinite gratitude to our teammates who persevered until the last moment, overcame all kinds of challenges, and will continue to show the same effort in the coming year, as well as to those who supported us!"

"We have flown to glory!"

RelatedTEKNOFEST: Türkiye's largest technology, aviation event begins in Istanbul
SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us