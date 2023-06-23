June 23, 2023
Is it time for nations to apologise for slavery?
Portugal’s President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said his country should take responsibility and apologise for its role in the trans-atlantic slave trade. While the BBC journalist Laura Trevelyan has publicly apologised for her family's links to the slave industry and offered reparations. So is there now a chance that historic justice will now be served?
