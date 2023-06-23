209 Pakistanis were on the boat that sank off the Greek coast

Around 350 Pakistani nationals are believed to have been on an overloaded boat that sank off the Greek coast last week. Islamabad's Federal Investigation Agency has spoken to the families who have reported missing relatives. 82 people have been confirmed dead in the disaster - while 104 were rescued, including 12 Pakistanis. Sena Saylan has more.