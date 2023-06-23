WORLD
3 MIN READ
Refugee boat sinks off Italy as UN 'counts dead at gates of Europe'
At least 40 refugees and migrants, mostly from Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, go missing as boat from Sfax in Tunisia capsizes off Italy's Lampedusa, says UN.
Refugee boat sinks off Italy as UN 'counts dead at gates of Europe'
Last year, more than 46,000 people arrived at Lampedusa, out of a total of 105,000 in Italy, according to the UNHCR. / Photo: TRT World
June 23, 2023

Around 40 people are missing after a refugee boat capsized off the Italian island of Lampedusa, the UN said.

The shipwreck took place on Thursday and at least one newborn baby is among those missing, UNHCR representative to Italy Chiara Cardoletti said on Friday.

The vessel left from Sfax in Tunisia and was carrying 46 refugees from Cameroon, Burkina Faso and Ivory Coast, said Flavio Di Giacomo, a spokesperson for the UN migration agency IOM. The boat capsized in strong winds and high waves, he said.

"Some survivors were taken to Lampedusa and others were brought back to Tunisia".

"Among those missing were seven women and a minor. The survivors are all adult men", he added.

"We have noticed more arrivals of migrants from sub-Saharan Africa than Tunisians" via the Tunisian route since November, he said.

He explained this was due to people from sub-Saharan Africa fleeing discrimination in Tunisia.

"It is unacceptable to continue counting the dead at the gates of Europe", Cardoletti said.

RelatedWestern media under fire for slanted coverage of refugee tragedy, Titan sub

Surge in refugee migration

At least 12 African refugees and migrants were missing and three died after three boats sank off Tunisia, a judicial official said on Thursday, while the country's coastguard rescued 152 others.

The southern Italian island of Lampedusa is one of the main entry points for refugees crossing the Mediterranean.

Last year, more than 46,000 people arrived there, out of a total of 105,000 in Italy, according to the UNHCR.

There has been a surge in migration across the Mediterranean from Tunisia this year after a crackdown by Tunis on refugees and migrants from sub-Saharan Africa living in the country illegally and reports of racist attacks amid an economic downturn.

It comes after the refugee trawler tragedy off Greece, in which hundreds went missing and scores killed.

RelatedCasualties as three refugee boats sink off Tunisia
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye expects Baku-Yerevan peace deal to meet Azerbaijan's legitimate demands: Erdogan
Zelenskyy says agreed to work on strengthening Ukraine's air defences in call with Trump
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
Musk renews call to break US 'uniparty' with new political movement
IAEA removes inspectors from Iran as standoff over access drags on
Turkish authorities detain 19 suspects in crackdown against drug trafficking, money laundering
Istanbul Airport tops Europe in flights again, says transport minister
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israel's increasingly aggressive policies threaten regional peace: Erdogan
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
'It’s very special': Zeynep Sonmez makes history for Türkiye at Wimbledon
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us